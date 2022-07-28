Contextualising valuations in Indian markets – The big picture

The Reserve Bank of India in its “State of Economy” Report on 16 July 2022, noted the following on Indian equity market valuations: “The Sensex is trading at a trailing price/earnings ratio (P/E) of 22.0 (as on July 11, 2022), down from 23.7 at end-March 2022, and the ten-year average P/E multiple of 22.5 (Chart 51a). While the index has become inexpensive compared with its valuation in recent years, it remains expensive when compared with emerging market peers (Chart 51b).” (image)...