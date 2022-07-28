HomeNewsOpinion

Contextualising valuations in Indian markets – The big picture

Harish Krishnan   •

A deep dive into what explains valuations in the Indian markets, taking a sectoral view of the earnings cycle and market capitalization 

Representative image
The Reserve Bank of India in its “State of Economy” Report on 16 July 2022, noted the following on Indian equity market valuations: “The Sensex is trading at a trailing price/earnings ratio (P/E) of 22.0 (as on July 11, 2022), down from 23.7 at end-March 2022, and the ten-year average P/E multiple of 22.5 (Chart 51a). While the index has become inexpensive compared with its valuation in recent years, it remains expensive when compared with emerging market peers (Chart 51b).” (image)...

