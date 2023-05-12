English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Consumer stocks could benefit as this X factor reappears

    Rural India was missing in action as a stock trigger for consumer stocks, such as two-wheeler and FMCG companies. But Bharat appears to be on the rise again

    Ananya Roy
    May 12, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
    Consumer stocks could benefit as this X factor reappears

    The rural economy has picked up. Two-wheeler sales have increased and this turn in fortunes is also reflected in consumer goods sales. (Image source: Reuters)

    Highlights While Rural India or Bharat has a major share in the population its contribution to India’s economy is not as significant But, it was in the limelight till some years ago as its rate outstripped that of urban India but even this trend reversed since 2019 Thankfully, there are green shoots that point to Bharat getting back on its feet again and if it continues, companies could reap the benefits   India’s population is primarily concentrated in rural areas, what is referred to...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will GoAir’s manoeuvre end in a safe landing?

      May 11, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: DGCA needs to strictly monitor airline business, can ONDC compete with Swiggy a...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers