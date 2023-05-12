Consumer stocks could benefit as this X factor reappears

The rural economy has picked up. Two-wheeler sales have increased and this turn in fortunes is also reflected in consumer goods sales. (Image source: Reuters)

Highlights While Rural India or Bharat has a major share in the population its contribution to India’s economy is not as significant But, it was in the limelight till some years ago as its rate outstripped that of urban India but even this trend reversed since 2019 Thankfully, there are green shoots that point to Bharat getting back on its feet again and if it continues, companies could reap the benefits India’s population is primarily concentrated in rural areas, what is referred to...