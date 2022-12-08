Consumer confidence is back to pre-pandemic levels

The Reserve Bank of India’s Consumer Confidence Survey for November shows a sharp rise in sentiment. The survey obtains current perceptions (vis-à-vis a year ago) and the year ahead expectations on the general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation and income and spending across 19 major cities. The Current Situation Index (CSI), at 83.5, is still in pessimistic territory. But as the chart below shows, it’s within a hair’s breadth of the level it was at in January 2020, before...