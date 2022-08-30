Congress needs fewer Ghulam Nabi Azads and more Sachin Pilots to revive party

Representative image.

The August 26 exit of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad is unlikely to have any impact on the Congress except to add to the perception that the party leadership continues to be directionless, and without any revival strategy.

In his interviews to TV channels, Azad maintained that he cannot add even a single vote to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kitty in Jammu and Kashmir. He is right. The former Union minister, former Chief Minister, and former party general secretary for decades, has never been a mass leader.

What Azad has been is luck's favourite child in politics. His right moves at the right time helped him scale great heights in Indian politics.

Azad’s five-page resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi brought up the issue of sycophancy in the grand old party, which is ironic given that his consistent rise has widely been attributed to his proximity to the powers that be. His contemporary and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot promptly responded by calling Azad a big sycophant of Sanjay Gandhi.

From Sanjay Gandhi to Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, Sitaram Kesri, Sonia Gandhi, and the initial days of Rahul Gandhi, Azad had cozied up to all the bosses, and was in their good books. However, Rao and Kesri were dumped by him once their clout started diminishing.

Today, the grand old party has many leaders with no connect with the people, the masses. Take, for example, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Rajeev Shukla, and Avinash Pande. None of them has any mass base, but still hold key positions within the Congress.

In the present Congress, only a few leaders such as former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, among a handful of others, can be called crowd pullers, and vote catchers.

To stem the electoral slide, the Congress needs to do as the BJP has done, and hand over responsibility of reviving the party to young leaders who can identify with the aspirational youth. Over the years the ruling BJP has eased out many veterans such as LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Shanta Kumar, and Vijay Kumar Malhotra, and brought in young leadership across India.

However, this is easier said than done. For months now, the Congress has been mulling the idea of replacing Gehlot with Sachin Pilot, and giving an important national role to the veteran leader. His name is being discussed as the probable Congress President in case the Gandhis decline the post.

Gehlot has been resisting the move. The assessment within the Congress is that Pilot could combat the massive anti-incumbency against the state government.

A glimpse of Pilot’s growing clout could be seen from the results of the Rajasthan University Students’ Union polls. Many independent candidates backed by the Pilot camp emerged victorious on key posts, although the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student’s wing of the Congress, faced a complete rout.

It is important for the Congress to groom young leaders for the future; a strategy effectively implemented by late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as Congress President in 1985.

He had picked young leaders such as Ahmed Patel (Gujarat), Digvijaya Singh (united Madhya Pradesh), Birendra Singh (Haryana), Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi (West Bengal) and Gehlot (Rajasthan), and handed over the reins of the state units to them. Except Dasmunsi, who was about 40-years-old then, all of them were in their 30s, and subsequently rose in the Congress hierarchy.

Rahul Gandhi did try to replicate the model by appointing young leaders such as Pilot (Rajasthan), Milind Deora (Mumbai), Arun Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Dinesh Gundu Rao (Karnataka), Anil Chaudhary (Delhi), and Ashok Tanwar (Haryana) as state chiefs. He also named Jitin Prasada, and RPN Singh as in-charges of West Bengal and Jharkhand respectively. However, none of them except Pilot were able to make a mark in their roles.

While Tanwar is now in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prasada and Singh have since joined the BJP.

Azad, in his letter and subsequent interviews to media, also blamed the coterie around Rahul Gandhi for the exodus in the party.

Though the coteries have been in the Congress for decades now starting from Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's team mostly has foreign-educated, MBA graduates who are apolitical and do not have their ear to the ground.

His eyes and ears include KB Byju - a former Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel, Alankar Sawai - a former banker, former civil servant K Raju, foreign-educated Kaushal Vidyarthee, and MBA graduates Kanishka Singh and Sachin Rao.

Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were also surrounded by apolitical people, but they balanced them with some sharp political minds.

While Indira Gandhi had TN Kaul, PN Haksar and Dhirendra Brahmachari, her aides also included RK Dhawan, Vidya Charan Shukla, Bansi Lal, Sidharth Shankar Ray, Lalit Narayan Mishra, Yashpal Kapoor, and Makhan Lal Fotedar.

Rajiv Gandhi's inner circle consisted of Arun Nehru, Arun Singh, Sam Pitroda, apart from Makhan Lal Fotedar.

Sonia Gandhi's coterie consisted mainly of political aides such as Ahmed Patel, and Ambika Soni.

The problem arises because Rahul Gandhi hasn’t identified his own Ahmed Patel, and relies mostly on his apolitical aides. It is said that he doesn't want to create more power centres in the Congress, and that is why he desists from appointing hardcore politicians in his team.

For now, Venugopal, who is from Kerala, has emerged as his key political aide. Apart from the language barrier, Venugopal is disconnected from the Hindi heartland, a hotbed of politics in India, and key to power at the national level.

Amid the debris of desertions, the Congress needs to dig deep, eschew the blame game, and bring in stringent meritocracy if it wants to resurrect its former glory.