Congress’ membership drive in Kerala is a joke on the grand old party

Joji (name changed) is in his early 50s, and lives in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. In October 2020 — partly inspired by the elders in his family who support the Congress, and partly because he decided to shed his non-committal stance before the December 2020 local body polls — Joji decided to take primary membership in the Congress.

He approached Congress’ local ward secretary, who was also a candidate, seeking primary membership for his wife, son, daughter, and himself. Joji was looking forward to doing his bit to check the growing influence of the CPI(M) and the BJP in his ward. Unfortunately he was given the old treatment where he was made to run from pillar to post for what should have been readily offered to him and his family. Today, 18 months later, Joji is still waiting for a membership from India’s grand old party.

There might be many Jojis across Kerala, and what makes this glaring is that this is taking place at a time when the Congress in Kerala is making a song and dance about its initiative to enrol 50 lakh new members into the state unit of the party!

The said online membership campaign by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) under the leadership of K Sudhakaran began on November 17, 2021. The drive, originally scheduled to end on March 31, has been extended till April 15, arguably to include offline memberships. Against the declared target of 50 lakh new members, the party could muster only around 5 lakh new members till March 31st.

The two earlier drives to bolster Congress membership were under former presidents Ramesh Chennithala and MM Hassan. While Chennithala’s membership drive in 2010 is said to have added 14.88 lakh new members, Hassan’s big push for new members in 2017 claims to have swelled the party ranks by 33.79 lakh.

Both numbers appear seriously flawed, because, in the ensuing elections this astronomical expansion was not reflected in the votes polled. Those in the know privately admit that these numbers put forward by the Congress leaders is more a game of one-upmanship between the two main factions within the state Congress unit. The new lists mostly comprise of existing members — in marketing parlance, it is a form of self-cannibalisation.

This leads to the question: does the Congress in Kerala really know what its real numbers are? Not really.

To get a true graph of where it stands electorally, the Congress would do well if it were to go in for an audit. That would be a tall order for the party that has been struggling for decades to hold its organisational elections. The cup of woes is complete only when the factional realpolitik that divides the party that continues to thrive gets factored in.

The die-hard believers in a Congress revival point at the party’s vote share in the 2021 assembly election at 25.12 percent of the polled votes, which was only marginally lower than the CPI(M)’s 25.38 percent, as a reflection of its 52 lakh ‘registered’ members across the state. They are willing to discount around 2 lakh as fringe voters, thus arriving at 50 lakh as their membership base.

The logic here is specious at best, and yet if it is to be taken at face value, there is still no defence for projecting an unrealistic target of 50 lakh in its ongoing membership drive.

In other words, the Congress is aiming to achieve in 15 days what it has not been able to achieve in the past several decades put together. If Congress leaders really believe in this narrative, the state unit needs a reality check; it’s a different matter if the books are being cooked to befool the ‘high command’.

Next time, rather than indulging in the pointless exercise of appointing an internal committee to study the problem, the national party should give the likes of Joji a patient hearing. The party leadership in Delhi needs to worry if this is the situation in Kerala, which is considered the last bastion for the party, while in other states the party has fallen.

The Congress needs to change its ways, and its leaders need to get off their high horses, and connect with the people.





