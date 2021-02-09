Congress Manifesto | Challenges and opportunities for Shashi Tharoor

(Image: Twitter/@ShashiTharoor)

Here’s a question to those who closely follow the Congress in Kerala: When was the last time the party leadership took a decision that surprised both Congress’ political opponents and the party rank and file alike? Late last month saw a few such surprises.

On January 18, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was brought back from the pastures to lead the Congress’ campaign for the upcoming state polls. A few days later, it was announced that former Union minister and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor would be in-charge of the party’s election manifesto in the state.

Whether it was Chandy’s decision or whether it was prompted by the Congress ‘high command’, this marks Tharoor’s entry into Congress’ affairs in the state — more than a decade after he won the Parliament seat from the state capital.

Tharoor has a massive following on social media platforms and is popular among various groups — educated youth, women, young professionals and, of course, the Nair community to which he belongs. This in itself is as much a challenge for the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) as it is for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Now, it is up to the CPI(M) and the BJP to come up with a leader to pit against Tharoor’s stature.

Tharoor is unlike any of his counterpart from Kerala. Tharoor is a Congress leader with no group affiliation, and is now within striking distance of the top post. At 65, though not quite a young man, Tharoor echoes the ideas and aspirations of the educated youngsters and his views often are resonate with the young.

As he begins his interactions with a cross section of the youth in many districts through ‘Talk to Tharoor’ programmes, fashioned after Chandy’s celebrated mass contact programmes (jana samparka paripadi), it provides scope for the diplomat-politician to connect at the grassroots, albeit in a limited manner.

Now, preparing the manifesto is not going to be an easy task. Tharoor’s views have not always aligned with that of the state leaders, and one can expect to see this in the process of preparing the manifesto. Where there are differences, Tharoor is not going to roll over and acquiesce if none of his original ideas pass muster with the entrenched leadership. That is, because, as an author, Tharoor would eschew ownership of a product that does not bear his signature. No doubt, there will be as much pressure on Tharoor not to embarrass the leadership ahead of the elections.

An immediate case in point will be the avowed Congress position on the entry for women (aged 10-50) at the temple in Sabarimla. On February 6, the party came out with the draft of the Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees (Protection of Religious Rights, Customs and Usages) Act, 2021. The draft Act spells out beyond any ambivalence how things are going to be if the Congress-led United Democratic Front wrests power in upcoming assembly polls.

It says that female devotees below 10 and above 50, will be allowed as per the rules and customs observed by the temple. It suggests that the Devaswom Board (which manages the affairs of the temple), in consultation with the temple priests will ban unauthorised persons from entering the temple, and also suggests punishments (including imprisonment) for those violating it. The draft Act goes on to spell out the same punishment to those who abet, incite or promote the commission of the offence.

This is a bold move by the Congress under Chandy, and it pushes both the CPI(M) and the BJP into a corner where the former will have to hide behind the court verdict and the latter cannot use the temple issue as a political card to either polarise voters and garner support. Tharoor has defended this move saying it “is a question of respecting the concern of the majority of believers”.

Clearly, Tharoor, as he sets about framing the Congress election manifesto, will have to factor in realpolitik along with principles and sentiments.

The present assignment will be a watermark for Tharoor and offers him the chance for an image makeover as a state politician. For the first time, the ‘outsider’, who initially struggled with Malayalam, is poised to become an insider. To a great extent, it will define his ability to emerge as a potential chief minister candidate, cutting through the clutter of wannabe state chiefs, both legislators and KPCC leaders.