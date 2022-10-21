Congress has taken one step forward, but many more remain

Highlights Electing a non-Gandhi family Congress president is an attempt at a new beginning Kharge’s victory, no matter how definitive, was not a walkover Kharge’s election can at best be the first small step in a makeover of the Congress But he lacks charisma and age is a factor against him Perhaps he can hold the fort till a more charismatic leader emerges Electing a non-Gandhi family president for the first time in 24 years marks a new beginning of sorts, no matter how small...