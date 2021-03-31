Congress cannot ignore the crisis brewing in Rajasthan

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a party briefing. (Image: Reuters)

Rajasthan politics is yet again on the boil after the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government accepted that phones of leaders were tapped during last year’s political crisis.

While the Sachin Pilot camp has been conspicuously silent on the issue, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the incident.

In July-August, the Congress government in Rajasthan faced a crisis with Pilot, then the Deputy Chief Minister, leading a rebellion of 19 MLAs demanding key ministerial positions for his loyalists. Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads ever since the government was formed in 2018.

Leaked phone conversations allegedly between Union Jal Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and MLAs from the Pilot camp were released, and Shekhawat has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Gehlot’s officer on special duty.

The confirmation of phone tapping was posted on the website of the Rajasthan Assembly in reply to a question asked by BJP MLA during the August assembly session.

Unhappy Pilot

The crisis was averted and a truce was reached between the Gehlot and the Pilot camps under the supervision of the Gandhi family. The high command managed to save the Rajasthan government, after a similar rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh in March 2020.

After the rebellion, Pilot lost his front seat in the assembly. Pilot seemingly is not too pleased with all this and chose to remain silent on the two-year celebrations.

Elusive Peace

The Pilot camp has been mobilising supporters through the Kisan Mahapanchayats, where support has been extended to the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws. These rallies were seen as a show of strength by the Pilot camp causing discomfort to the Gehlot faction.

The Congress’ efforts to broker peace between the two camps are not enough. Sonia Gandhi had deputed a three-member panel consisting of Ahmed Patel, Ajay Makan and KC Venugopal to look into Pilot’s concerns and strength the Gehlot-led government.

The panel has met on a few occasions but after Patel’s death, Makan has been struggling to broker a deal between the two. Now with the scheduling of the by-polls this has been further delayed.

Pilot’s Plight

In the whole bargain, Pilot has lost both his position as Deputy Chief Minister and the PCC President’s post, and has not yet been accommodated in the central party organisation. His loyalists have not been inducted in the Cabinet. Eleven berths are still vacant in Rajasthan and the much-awaited Cabinet expansion hasn’t taken place yet.

Pilot, a Gurjar, holds commanding influence over the community and youth voters in northern states, and is also considered to have potential to become Congress President one day.

By-elections

The BJP has got a meaty issue just before the by-polls for three assembly seats on April 17. The issue could have a bearing on party’s prospects in the by-elections, necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs.

The BJP has fielded former MLAs Ratan Lal Jat from Sahara, Khemaram Meghwal from Sujangarh and an ex-MLA Kiran Maheshwari’s daughter Deepti Maheshwari from Rajsamand.

The Congress has fielded Manoj Meghwal from Sujangarh, Gayatri Devi from Sahara, and social worker Tansukh Bohra from Rajsamand. While Congress had won Sahara and Sujangarh seats in 2018, the BJP won the Rajsamand seat.

The high command is busy with campaigning for the state elections. It may not intervene immediately and Pilot would have to wait till after May 2 when the results are out.

Precedence shows that the high command does not proactively manage such situations, it tends to sit on things in a ploy to tire out the rebels, and act only when it is too late.

The high command needs to act fast in this case to placate Pilot, else it risks repeat of last year’s crisis and even destabilise the Congress government in Rajasthan.