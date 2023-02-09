HomeNewsOpinion

Companies are paying less tax, then why is the government happy?

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

Lower income tax rates have certainly benefited companies but lower incentives mean the government has not exactly got the raw end of the deal

The government’s push to offer a lower corporate tax regime in exchange for foregoing tax incentives is working.
The government’s push to offer a lower corporate tax regime in exchange for foregoing tax incentives is working. Data that’s become available for 2020-21 after the Union Budget was presented shows a sharp drop in the tax foregone to incentives on actuals compared to the forecasted figure for the previous year. Thus, while companies have benefited for sure, the government’s objectives are being fulfilled too. Companies have seen their effective tax rate fall to 22.5 percent in FY21 from 27.8...

