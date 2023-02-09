Companies are paying less tax, then why is the government happy?

The government’s push to offer a lower corporate tax regime in exchange for foregoing tax incentives is working. Data that’s become available for 2020-21 after the Union Budget was presented shows a sharp drop in the tax foregone to incentives on actuals compared to the forecasted figure for the previous year. Thus, while companies have benefited for sure, the government’s objectives are being fulfilled too. Companies have seen their effective tax rate fall to 22.5 percent in FY21 from 27.8...