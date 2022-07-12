Coming Soon | Gripping episodes of Maharashtra’s political games

Uddhav Thackeray offers tribute at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai. (Representative file image (PTI)

If you think the Maharashtra political theatre, like a Netflix-inspired soap opera combining high thrill and breathless entertainment, is over, take a deep breath. The real internecine struggle for power-grabbing and deadly backstabbing that will make Macbeth look like a monk has probably just begun.

The conundrum is a complicated maze. For one, the Supreme Court is still to hear the disqualification notices on the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLA’s, which can snowball into a constitutional crisis. Second, the unceremoniously-ousted Uddhav Thackeray still has a stranglehold over the genuine loyalists who define Shiv Sena; there is a visceral bloodline relationship that the Thackeray’s have with their devout followers who run the innumerable shakhas. Third, this opportunistic hybrid model of Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started with an intrinsic contradiction; former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been publicly embarrassed by the BJP high command, and made to play second fiddle to a man who just the other day was merely dancing to his tune.

For sure power is a glue and can make strange bedfellows, but this ersatz camaraderie forged over buffet meals at a five-star resort in Guwahati, Assam, is as solid as a chocolate cookie soaked in warm milky tea. Mid-term elections, President’s rule, or another hotchpotch arrangement emerging out of the intractable chaos cannot be ruled out.

Yet, below the overt turbulence lie four hard subterranean realities which have long-term ramifications for the four principal parties: the BJP, the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Shiv Sena.

BJP-Shiv Sena: An Irrevocable Break-Up

The BJP political business model is to grow on the back of its regional partners in unexplored territories before subsuming them. Right from the 1995 assembly elections till nearly 2009, the Shiv Sena had both more seats and vote share than the BJP. Despite the BJP’s rising national footprint, it was the Thackeray’s who played Big Brother in Maharashtra.

That began to plateau off in 2009, before it was completely upended in 2014 (the BJP won 122 seats with 27 percent vote-share, while the Shiv Sena trailed at 63 seats and 19.45 percent) in the hurricane ‘Modi Wave’.

Uddhav Thackeray was quick to comprehend the shifting topography, and chose the first escape route in 2019, to protect the relatively diminishing Shiv Sena influence. In the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the two putatively natural partners fought a bitter battle, with the Shiv Sena at 84 as against the BJP’s 82 seats. The Shiv Sena’s vote-share in the state elections has hovered between 16 percent and 19 percent in the last 30 years; the BJP has moved up from 12.8 percent in 1995 to 25.7 percent in the last elections. The asymmetrical imbalance made this alliance unsustainable. Shinde is a by-product of this skewness.

NCP-Congress: A Comeback Opportunity

In the 1995 elections, following the Babri masjid demolition, and the riots in Mumbai, the undivided Congress was reduced to 80 seats. Although the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance formed the government, the Congress still had a higher vote-share at 31 percent than the two combined. Maharashtra was the Congress’ powerful reliable home-ground, much like Andhra Pradesh. In fact, after Sharad Pawar’s NCP split the Congress, the two factions grew their combined strength to a hefty 49.8 percent vote-share, and 133 seats in the 1999 elections, and maintained it in 2004 and 2009.

Despite defeat in 2014, they aggregated a moderate 35 percent vote-share and 83 seats (currently 96). The prevailing political uncertainty gives the two factions an ideal platform for pitching as an alternative once again. The NCP has a stable base, but as the Ajit Pawar episode showed in 2019, family-controlled parties are susceptible to outrageous, outlier events. A combined Congress-NCP can pip the BJP to the post. In a utopian world, they should consider a formal merger.

BJP: Size May Not Matter

While the BJP might still emerge as the single-largest party, it will find it difficult to get an absolute majority even if the truncated Shiv Sena led by Shinde merges with it. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena can become its biggest bete noire. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) can have a tacit understanding to defeat the Shiv Sena rebels, and also upstage the BJP in close contests should the Shinde camp retain its independent status. In a first-past-the-post system, that can change the electoral outcome. In short, the MVA can collectively strategize candidate selection, even as the alliance members retain their identity. The BJP is likely to face more headwinds than it has bargained for.

Shiv Sena: Now Or Never

Uddhav Thackeray has a tricky task at hand; his first litmus test coming in a few months is the Rs 40,000 crore cash-rich BMC elections. The BJP will hope to destroy the Shiv Sena, bearding the lion in its own den. But that is easier said than done.

Uddhav Thackeray did an extraordinary job during the difficult phases of COVID-19, and surprised many with his democratic governance. His inclusive Hindutva has found several acolytes among the secular, liberal class. The BMC elections are of huge significance; if Uddhav Thackeray does well, the current ED (Eknath-Devendra) government might just collapse.

A buoyant Uddhav Thackeray could lead a pugnacious Shiv Sena comeback against the BJP. But if Uddhav Thackeray struggles, the Shiv Sena could end up being at best a Mumbai-centric party.

Bottom-line: Maharashtra’s next season’s episodes could be more gripping than the first.

Sanjay Jha is former National Spokesperson of the Congress, and author of The Great Unravelling: India After 2014. Twitter: @JhaSanjay.