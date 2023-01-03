In 2023, government faces steep cost overruns in infra projects

Project delays are highest in roads, railways and ports. (Representational image)

Highlights Share of delayed government projects has jumped from 15 per cent in March 2018 to 51 percent in November Cost escalation has soared from 13 to 22 per cent during the period Land acquisition, clearances are major hurdles still Project delays are highest in roads, railways and ports, where quick execution is most needed As the curtain rises on 2023, the government is faced with the onerous task of cutting the slack on large infrastructure projects. Data released recently from the Projects Monitoring group...