English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE | Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella At Leadership Summit
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    In 2023, government faces steep cost overruns in infra projects

    Share of delayed government projects has jumped from 15 per cent in March 2018 to 51 percent in November

    Vatsala Kamat
    January 03, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
    In 2023, government faces steep cost overruns in infra projects

    Project delays are highest in roads, railways and ports. (Representational image)

    Highlights Share of delayed government projects has jumped from 15 per cent in March 2018 to 51 percent in November Cost escalation has soared from 13 to 22 per cent during the period Land acquisition, clearances are major hurdles still Project delays are highest in roads, railways and ports, where quick execution is most needed As the curtain rises on 2023, the government is faced with the onerous task of cutting the slack on large infrastructure projects. Data released recently from the Projects Monitoring group...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Mantra for 2023: pragmatism

      Jan 2, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Chinese economy fires up stocks, markets headed for consolidation, regulatory check for capital market, India falls short of power goals, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers