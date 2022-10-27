HomeNewsOpinion

Close fight in Himachal Pradesh election, with AAP as the X-factor

Suvashis Maitra   •

Although Himachal has alternated between Congress and BJP governments, this time the Congress seems to be weak

Representative image
Highlights  The Himachal Pradesh election will mark the beginning of a series of assembly polls in different states in the next one and a half years before the 2024 Lok-Sabha poll  There is a strong chance of close contests in several constituencies  The Congress is harping on the ‘anti-incumbency’ factor against the ruling BJP, but it is feeling the absence of its late leader Virbhadra Singh  There have been defections of senior Congress leaders and some sitting MLAs too  AAP may grow mainly at...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers