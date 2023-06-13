Climate Crisis: Why water security is a strategic imperative for businesses

Though the overall amount of water on our planet remains relatively constant, the present water crisis is due to the depletion and degradation of freshwater sources.

Highlights: India has access to only 4 percent of water resources but has 18 percent of the world's population Demand for water is expected to be double that of supply by 2050 During drought, water usage for domestic purposes gets prioritized over industrial use Businesses must adopt water conservation for their own benefit Use of advanced technology and infrastructure in water management is critical Why are all countries sounding the alarm on water scarcity when it forms 70 percent of the planet? It’s because...