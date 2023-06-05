Climate Change | India's recycling policy needs revamp to meet new economy needs

Along with electric mobility or electric vehicle (EV) waste, there is a need to focus on solar waste

Somesh Kumar Highlights There are approximately 41,523 industries in the country that produce around 7.9 million tonnes of hazardous waste each year Technological and industrial changes such as renewable energy and EV adoption will see further increase in hazardous waste in the coming decades The existing recycling policy needs to be upgraded to improve its overall effectiveness, leading to a more sustainable waste management system Waste generation in India is expected to rise significantly. The capital New Delhi already has one of the world's largest...