 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Climate change: Hydrogen isn't the cleanest way to heat our homes

Lara Williams
Feb 27, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Clean hydrogen has great potential to power hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy industry, shipping and aviation. But it is a less economic, more resource-intensive method of heating homes

Hydrogen is a less economic, more resource-intensive method of heating than alternatives such as heat pumps and solar thermal.

Hydrogen is one of the most abundant gases, estimated to make up 75 percent of the mass of the universe. It also has great potential to help the world slash greenhouse gas emissions, since it doesn’t produce any carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions when it’s burned for energy. Yet its use has been limited thus far.

That’s set to change in the UK over the next couple of years.

Under proposed plans drawn up by National Gas, which owns and operates the UK’s 7,630-kilometer (4,760-mile) natural gas transmission network, between 2 percent and 5 percent of the fuel running through the pipelines could be hydrogen by 2025. The plans have not yet been approved by the government. But other countries, including Norway, are also exploring hydrogen blending. Considering 77 percent of Britain’s gas imports come from Norway, it’ll need to be ready to receive blended gas.

The idea is being sold as a step toward decarbonising natural gas (which is mostly methane with small amounts of other hydrocarbons), which still heats 78 percent of homes in the UK. But don’t mistake this as a way of cutting emissions significantly. Even taking the hydrogen share up to 20 percent would only result in a 7 percent reduction in carbon emissions, at best. The savings of a 2 percent-5 percent hydrogen blend would be miniscule.