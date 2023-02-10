 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balloons, strategic spying and hot air

KP Nayar
Feb 10, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

China has eyes in the sky, state-of-the-art satellites, just like the ones the US owns, to spy on any rival. Why would they then use balloons, which they cannot even control from home, across continents?

The Chinese balloon incident over the United States of America has provided welcome amusement bordering on diversionary strategic relief.

As the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war approaches, it is clear that the conflict has taken a heavy toll on conventional diplomacy. In the 12-month cycle of tension-fraught diplomacy since the start of the war, devoid of anecdotes perennially associated with foreign policy and a total lack of the lighter side of statecraft, the Chinese balloon incident over the United States of America has provided welcome amusement bordering on diversionary strategic relief.

Unintentionally, perhaps, Patrick Cronin, Asia-Pacific Security Chair at the conservative Washington think-tank, the Hudson Institute, remarked after the Joe Biden administration shot down the intrusive flying object that “China’s wispy denials of responsibility for the surveillance balloon are full of hot air.” Several US newspapers carried the wacky headline about the inevitability which awaited the balloon once it arrived stateside: “What Goes Up Must Come Down!”

Manufactured Crisis

The sequence of events in Sino-US relations as the incident unfurled over North American skies was curiously farcical and offered an amusing change from the sabre-rattling which characterised all of 2022. Until the mysterious balloon ballooned into what appears to be a ‘manufactured’ crisis in bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was all set to make a two-day visit to China. But abruptly, on February 3, a day before the airship was shot down, the Joe Biden administration called off Blinken’s visit. Hours before the visit was put off, the US Secretary of State and the highest-ranking diplomat in the Chinese Communist Party hierarchy, former Foreign Minister Wang Yi, talked on the phone. They agreed, like mature and seasoned diplomats, on the “need to stay their course in maintaining timely communication, avoiding misjudgement and managing differences in the face of a chance occurrence,” according to an official readout of the phone conversation.