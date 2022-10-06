HomeNewsOpinion

China’s strategic moves in the Middle East call for India’s attention

Vivek Y Kelkar   •

China is making significant investments in the Middle East, making inroads in a region that India considers as strategic too. Since China’s interests go beyond the economic ones, India needs to do more to protect its own interests

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image source: AP/File)
While speaking at a conference about two months ago, United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) minister for energy and infrastructure, Suhail Al Mazroui, called his country’s relationship with China a “global model to follow”. There were around 650 UAE investment projects in China and more than 4,000 Chinese companies operating in the UAE, employing nearly 400,000 people. Nearly 60 percent of China’s trade with the region transited through UAE, making it the largest logistics hub for the Chinese in the Middle...

