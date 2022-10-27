HomeNewsOpinion

China’s steel industry is giving out negative signals

Vivek Y Kelkar   •

China’s domestic demand as well as export demand for steel is weak, which will have major implications for the Chinese economy

(Representative image)
Highlights  China accounts for nearly 57 percent of all steel manufactured globally and demand for steel is expected to decline in most major regions across the world  China’s steel demand had contracted 6.6 percent until August, according to the World Steel Organization (WSO)  Inventory overhang with intermediaries could weigh on sales, going forward  China’s real estate market is in deep trouble  There was evidence of a dealer overhang in another crucial market for steel—automobiles  There are currently no indications of any major rise in demand...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers