China’s steel industry is giving out negative signals

Highlights China accounts for nearly 57 percent of all steel manufactured globally and demand for steel is expected to decline in most major regions across the world China’s steel demand had contracted 6.6 percent until August, according to the World Steel Organization (WSO) Inventory overhang with intermediaries could weigh on sales, going forward China’s real estate market is in deep trouble There was evidence of a dealer overhang in another crucial market for steel—automobiles There are currently no indications of any major rise in demand...