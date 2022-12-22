 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China's richest shoppers hold the key to luxury's future

Andrea Felsted
Dec 22, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

Big Bling’s fortunes are inextricably linked to China, especially as high-end spending in the US and Europe comes down from its heady 2022 heights 

China has moved away from its long-held Zero-Covid approach, the luxury industry hopes the country’s reopening will make up. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Are Chinese shoppers about to embark on another wave of revenge spending? Don’t count on it.

As China moves away from its long-held Zero-Covid approach, the luxury industry (and its investors) hopes the country’s reopening will make up for a sputtering US, which has been the engine of high-end growth for the past two years. But the path to easing is likely to be volatile, both in pace and subsequent Covid spikes, so there are reasons to be cautious.

Since the devastation of the earliest outbreaks, which saw stores close across China and the US, sellers of luxury goods have enjoyed a remarkable recovery. This was initially driven by China’s first reopening in 2020, but it passed the bling baton to the US in 2021. As China experienced renewed Covid waves and subsequent lockdowns, American shoppers kept snapping up Hermes bags and Rolex watches at home and then in Europe once travel resumed and the dollar surged.

But top-end spending in the US is starting to ease back from its heady heights.

Citigroup Inc. has been tracking US luxury spending at home and abroad through its 15 million active credit-card accounts. In November, ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season, total US luxury spending was down by double-digits for the first time this year compared with 2021, slipping 11 percent.