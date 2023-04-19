 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China’s recovery so far: Trying hard, can do better

Daniel Moss
Apr 19, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

The pickup in China's growth reported Tuesday was respectable when dazzling was needed. There have been some gains, but not enough to compensate for the pessimistic turn in the global economy

China is finding its feet just as concerns resurface about a recession in the US. (Representative image)

China’s post-lockdown rebound is months old and already getting
upbraided for its shortcomings. As solid as the economic bounce appears,  the fragile world outlook requires more from a country whose stellar run was a feature of global finance in the decades before COVID-19. This recovery will have to work harder — if it can.

The pickup in growth reported Tuesday was respectable when dazzling was needed. Gross domestic product rose 4.5 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier. That exceeded the forecasts of most economists and was impressive compared to the way the economy crawled along for much of 2022; the expansion was 2.9 percent in October to December, when China finally joined the rest of the world and abruptly ended  harsh COVID restrictions. The rest of the recent data was mixed: industrial output disappointed, as did public spending, while property investment again sagged. Consumers did spend freely, with retail sales climbing more than 10 percent.

But at this rate, growth will stretch to reach the official target of about 5 percent this year, an objective that was faulted for a lack of ambition as soon as Beijing unveiled it last month. The world’s second-largest economy won’t get much help from abroad. China is finding its feet just as concerns resurface about a recession in the US, thanks to constraints in credit after the collapse of some regional banks and the effects of rapid monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. China will, nonetheless, be the top contributor to global GDP over the next five years, according to the International Monetary Fund. Trading partners and close neighbors would, in turn, love to see more trickle-down from that superlative.

Let’s be clear: These would still be enviable numbers in any other country of consequence. The downturn during the pandemic was rare for China, while recessions have long been facts of economic life in the US, Europe and Japan. There were high hopes that this expansion would quickly take off after three years of pandemic restrictions were dismantled. In an ideal world, Beijing would manage to do so without the jump in inflation that’s been so harmful elsewhere.