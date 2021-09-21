China’s property slowdown sends chill through the economy

Sep 21, 2021 / 01:02 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

(Image: Getty Images)

Thomas Hale in Hong Kong and Sun Yu in Jinan Until just a few weeks ago, sales at three residential developments in the eastern Chinese city of Jinan were booming. But in September, traditionally one of the busiest months for purchases of new homes, the mood has soured. Sales at the projects are flat or declining as authorities tighten access to mortgages, and developers are now offering discounts in an attempt to shift the units — even if it leads to...