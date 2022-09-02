China’s mega corporations are under threat at home and abroad

Ten years ago, the world couldn’t get enough of Chinese companies. Announcing their global ambitions with aplomb and fed by a steady supply of low-cost funds at home, they were courted and feted by investors, event organizers and stock markets. When in May 2015, Volvo Car Corporation, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the Hangzhou-headquartered auto maker, declared its plans to open a production unit in the US, it was hailed as a symbolic moment since it was the first...