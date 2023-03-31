 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China's lending to developing nations is no threat to the dollar, yet

Daniel Moss
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

China's financial diplomacy is still minor league. It's questionable whether China would want to shoulder the burden of undergirding a really big regional funding spree, let alone a series of sprawling rescues

Beijing is creating waves by lending to developing countries and becoming a player in bailouts. (Source: Bloomberg)

When there’s something wrong in your financial system, who you gonna call? The custodian of the far-from-perfect-yet-rarely-so-essential reserve currency. The dollar's stature is all the more impressive given the US’s receding share of the world economic pie. This gives American policymakers vast sway in shaping — and saving — global markets. China doesn’t come close.

That hasn’t stopped Beijing creating waves by lending to developing countries and becoming a player in bailouts, a controversial but critical arena that was once almost the exclusive preserve of America and the International Monetary Fund.

As Swiss officials wrestled UBS Group AG into acquiring Credit Suisse Group AG, the Federal Reserve beefed up dollar swap arrangements with five other monetary authorities to counter funding strains. This was the Fed showing muscle as backstop to the world. It drew on statecraft deployed after the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc and enhanced during the volatile early stages of the pandemic. “The Fed has just nailed its role as global lender of last resort,” Nathan Sheets, chief global economist at Citigroup Inc, told a conference last week.

Not that the world is necessarily in love with the dollar. It’s the absence of a viable suitor that counts here. The euro had aspirations, but has struggled since the region’s debt crisis. China has a long-standing policy of making the yuan more attractive as a prospective rival, but progress has been very limited. This was one of the main themes of a recent symposium at the Peterson Institute for International Economics marking five decades since the advent of floating exchange rates. “Most of the people at the time, including a lot of US officials, both wanted and did expect that the dollar's role would decline,” C Fred Bergsten, a senior Treasury person in the 1970s, told the gathering at which Sheets also spoke. “It has a bit, but not a lot.”