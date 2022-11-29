 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

China: Why Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy faces resistance

Manoj Joshi
Nov 29, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

The Chinese authorities are determined to maintain their zero-tolerance policy towards COVID infections though they have eased some of the tough measures such as sweeping lockdowns and repeated mass testing

Rare protests have erupted in China against the government’s harsh zero-COVID measures.(Image credit: AFP)

China’s COVID dilemma seems to be deepening by the day. Its real big problem seems to be born out of its own success: Beijing was remarkably successful in using harsh tactics in containing the original COVID infestation, and it even managed to keep its economy afloat in 2020 and 2021. But today, the Omicron variant is bypassing Chinese controls. Most of its 1.4 billion people are without natural immunity and have never been exposed to the virus. Only now are the Chinese authorities scrambling to launch “a more aggressive drive to boost immunity and… expand hospital capacity.”

On November 24, China again recorded its highest number of daily COVID cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. The footage is doing the rounds on Chinese social media of protestors clashing with police wearing hazmat suits at the iPhone factory in Zhengzhou. The earlier peak was focused on Shanghai but this time around, there were reports of rising cases in all of China’s provinces and regions.

On the same day, The Global Times reported that Beijing’s anti-COVID fight had reached its “most critical point" after the city was hit by 1,000 infections a day. Beginning 24th November, city residents would require a negative test certificate obtained within 48 hours to enter public venues.

According to one report, currently, more than 80 Chinese cities are battling high levels of infection, compared with 50 cities during the Shanghai shutdown which lasted 60 days. These cities generate half of China’s GDP and generate 90 percent of its exports.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

The impact of the most recent restrictions has resulted in the disruption of big industry events. The organisers cancelled the China Automotive Overseas Development Summit in Shanghai after just half a day of its inaugural. Earlier this month, the Guangzhou International Motor Show was postponed because of the COVID restrictions. The Beijing show, postponed in April, will not be held in 2022. There is no doubt that China’s zero-COVID approach has helped save many lives. It also kept the Chinese economic growth going when the rest of the world fumbled in 2020 and 2021. They have not seen the devastating losses suffered by countries such as India, the United States, Brazil, or Russia and the big worry for the Chinese leadership is the possibility of a surge in deaths if they relaxed controls. But the strict controls ensured that the Chinese population has lower immunity towards more transmissible variants.

As it is, China’s vaccination record has been spotty. Government data shows that 66 percent of people over 80 have been fully vaccinated, while only 40 percent have got a booster shot. For reasons unknown, Beijing has also adopted a restrictive attitude towards importing foreign vaccines which have been updated to fight the Omicron variant.

A Bloomberg Intelligence report says that a full reopening at this point could lead to 363 million infections, some 5.8 million people being admitted into ICUs and almost 620,000 deaths. As a result, it says that China will adopt a slow exit from its zero-COVID policy which could extend beyond 2023.