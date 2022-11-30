China turmoil is an opportunity for India

The practice of lockdown has fuelled public anger as people found themselves locked in their homes during minor outbreaks.

Highlights The Chinese protests against the government’s zero-COVID policy highlight the dangers of autocratic policy The COVID controls are just one example of the storms currently being faced by the Chinese economy Foreign businesses in China will increasingly seek to diversify their supply chains That spells opportunity for India But much has to be done in India to seize the opportunity Unprecedented protests are sweeping across China against the government’s strict zero COVID policy and the fallout of its implementation, often with the use of...