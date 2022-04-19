China markets are only ‘uninvestable’ for slackers

Nursing trillions of dollars in losses as they navigate China’s stock markets, foreign investors have complained that the world’s second-biggest economy is becoming ‘uninvestable’. The truth is, they are just making excuses for their poor due diligence and dismal returns. No one ever said investing in China was easy.

Putting your money in developed markets is much more straightforward. In the US, investors need only look at the Federal Reserve to gauge market directions.

In China, the cruel reality is that dozens of obscure bureaucratic bodies can ruin your trading day — if not your year. Last July, the cybersecurity watchdog seemingly sprang out of nowhere, launching an investigation into Didi Global Inc., just days after the ride-hailing giant’s $4.4 billion initial public offering in New York. That move wiped out as much as $40 billion of Didi’s market capitalisation. In recent weeks, Alibaba Group Holding Inc.’s shares struggled in part on news reports that the anti-graft watchdog was probing its fintech affiliate Ant Group over links to state-owned companies.

While these might strike an average fund manager in New York or London as abrupt, unpredictable forays, they wouldn’t have blindsided investors who watch China closely. Financial media outlets reported on China’s data-security concerns as well as an anti-corruption drive in the banking sector before the crackdowns came. Reuters warned that China would unveil tough new rules for the private-tutoring industry weeks before Beijing virtually obliterated that niche. Investors had plenty of time to do their homework and adjust their portfolios.

So to invest in China, one must understand the sprawling government structure. For instance, watching the People’s Bank of China is not so useful for spotting trading inflection points. Unlike the US Fed, China’s central bank only sits in the middle of the bureaucracy’s organisation chart.

On the other hand, there’s the government’s Financial Stability and Development Committee (FSDC), chaired by Liu He, one of four vice premiers. On March 16, when he came out with a statement vowing to “actively introduce policies that benefit markets”, it was a big deal. The FSDC oversees the central bank and the securities regulator, as well as the banking watchdog. As such, these agencies have to co-ordinate to execute policy.

By the same token, the anti-graft or the cybersecurity watchdogs report to the top level of the Communist Party, and, therefore, may have more sway than say, the securities regulator.

If these political connections seemed too complex to investors half a globe away, they could have just stayed away. They didn’t, because the China story was too alluring. Since the collapse of Lehman Brothers, growth stocks, led by consumer tech companies, have dominated global equities and delivered outsize returns. China has churned out a lot of these, publicly listing e-commerce, video gaming and social-media unicorns. For the benchmark MSCI China Index, consumer-discretionary and tech stocks contribute more than 40 percent of the total weight, a sharp shift from a decade ago, when value-oriented financials and energy companies ruled.

Investing in emerging markets is not easy. Unlike the S&P 500, a buy-and-hold strategy can generate poorer performance than even a European sovereign bond, whose yields spent much of the past decade below zero. Rather, emerging-markets investing is about calling the right cycles — and that’s particularly true in China. Do your homework, and you might just be able to spot the marketplace’s next inflection point.

Shuli Ren is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian markets. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.





