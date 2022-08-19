China, commodities, and the Indian stock market

Commodities have taken over the news in recent times. They have been on a roller-coaster ride, and have taken the global economy along - through the ups and downs. After correcting by more than 30% when the pandemic first hit, loose monetary policy around the globe led to a steep reversal as commodities rallied by nearly 200% in two years. Quite understandably, this sent most major economies reeling under skyrocketing inflation which reached multi-decade highs. As the recovery in growth...