HomeNewsOpinion

China-Australia trade faceoff can open window for India

Subir Roy   •

India is considered a more trustworthy partner as opposed to China which very readily weaponises trade to support its political imperatives

Representative image
The ratification by the Australian parliament of the country’s trade pact with India opens up myriad possibilities, virtually all of them favourable for both. A lot of the impact will take time to work out. But development in a related area will offer chances of quicker gain – India benefiting from the ongoing spat between China and Australia. If some of Australia’s trade with China, hampered by the currently cold relations between the two, can be redirected towards India then...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers