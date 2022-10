Hannah Murphy in San Francisco Elon Musk has emerged from the battle over his $44bn takeover of Twitter to face an even more daunting task: trying to fix the social media platform he claims to love. As the deal closed late on Thursday, a new era began for one of the most powerful communication tools to come out of Silicon Valley — but also for Musk himself, who can now add ‘social media mogul’ to his curriculum vitae. The change in ownership...