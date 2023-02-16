 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I asked ChatGPT: Write a poem on AI for societal good. We need to find answers to this question

Sarayu Natarajan
Feb 16, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST

The key task for public policy is to ensure that generative AI can serve public good and not serve as an instrument for exclusion of citizens on the margins, intruding into privacy,  and weaponising disinformation

The MeITY is already looking to integrate some ChatGPT functionality into a WhatsApp bot service to share information about schemes, via voice. (Source: Reuters)

When ChatGPT was released, I typed in the command bar: “Write a poem on AI for societal good”. To which ChatGPT replied: “Too many requests, please slow down”. While that may have been due to too many requests to the server, it served – unwittingly – as a metaphor for the struggle to enhance public welfare and societal good through technology.

Levity apart, the potential of generative AI (AI which, trained on large data sets, generates image, text and other media in response to queries or commands) to aid the public is certainly worth considering. India has made important progress in laying down the architecture to reach and serve citizens digitally, through payments and ID stacks.

With this starting point, it is an opportune moment to address emergent questions on widening and deepening access to welfare and services through AI, while also tackling questions of policy and governance. This is especially relevant as India is the Council Chair for the Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence in 2023, besides the G20 presidency.

Serving Public Good