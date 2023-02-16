I asked ChatGPT: Write a poem on AI for societal good. We need to find answers to this question

The MeITY is already looking to integrate some ChatGPT functionality into a WhatsApp bot service to share information about schemes, via voice. (Source: Reuters)

When ChatGPT was released, I typed in the command bar: “Write a poem on AI for societal good”. To which ChatGPT replied: “Too many requests, please slow down”. While that may have been due to too many requests to the server, it served – unwittingly – as a metaphor for the struggle to enhance public welfare and societal good through technology.

Levity apart, the potential of generative AI (AI which, trained on large data sets, generates image, text and other media in response to queries or commands) to aid the public is certainly worth considering. India has made important progress in laying down the architecture to reach and serve citizens digitally, through payments and ID stacks.

With this starting point, it is an opportune moment to address emergent questions on widening and deepening access to welfare and services through AI, while also tackling questions of policy and governance. This is especially relevant as India is the Council Chair for the Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence in 2023, besides the G20 presidency.

Serving Public Good

Generative AI may simultaneously hold the keys to addressing challenges that arise from digitisation of public services, untangling gaps in information access for disadvantaged communities, and easing difficulties in state communication at scale.

Enabling information communication in a variety of formats, such as in voice and image form may bridge the gap in information access. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) is already looking to integrate some ChatGPT functionality into a WhatsApp bot service to share information about schemes, via voice.

Generative AI could also support the interaction process for government, such as grievance redressal for urban governance services. India deployed a chatbot during the Covid-19 pandemic to address citizen queries about prevention and disease management, as did the World Health Organisation. Existing IVR (Interactive Voice Response) systems performed similar functions, but generative AI may offer more specific and directed communication.

Generative AI can also free up capacity in public organisations and civil society. Reap Benefit, which supports young people to solve local civic problems, integrates a chatbot. Through this, Reap Benefit is able to engage with multiple citizen actors and handle multiple queries at once, something previously not possible.

Further applications include the use of generative AI for infographics that aid public information campaigns (such as for vaccine use). Interestingly, the use of non-human mediation in such instances could aid in addressing the power imbalances and hesitation that come with interacting with the state.

Inclusion, Privacy, Safety

The use of generative AI is not without risks and challenges. Applications may present challenges of inclusion, and risks of invasion of privacy, and to safety and societal integrity.

Women, the poor, and those in rural areas still experience struggles in accessing and using technology. For public services, exclusion is a particular concern, as access is encapsulated within constitutional or statutory rights. Many still access digital worlds with significant mediation – both from family members and local intermediaries – and it is important to think through how generative AI might enhance individual agency, while navigating existing social realities without exacerbating them.

Generative AI systems may also bring risks relating to governance of data. These systems are based on vast amounts of data. This data may be from published material on the internet, but productised and commoditised variants built for purpose may rely on personal data. This becomes problematic when individuals seeking information from positions of vulnerability end up revealing intensely personal information.

Bad actors may also use such AI. Generative AI reduces the cost of generating meaningless but potentially harmful content - what Harry Frankfurt calls “bullshit” in his classic essay - to near zero. Disinformation is thus industrial, and can be weaponised.

Balancing Innovation, Citizens’ Protection

Governing generative AI for these concerns upfront is critical. Beyond data protection legislation, non-technical resilience mechanisms such as capacity building in firms, law enforcement agencies and citizen groups can be helpful.

Equally important is governance around use, including both non-price related access controls to generative AI and post facto enforcements. These must be under a clearly delineated policy framework that balances innovation with protection of citizens and security.

Last, inclusion. This is a specific concern in use cases pertaining to state action. Paying careful attention in the design process to instrumental concerns and social factors that inhibit access can alleviate this challenge significantly.

Most importantly, it is important to answer what real gap in society AI is trying to fill.

Sarayu Natarajan is the Founder of Aapti Institute, where she works on AI, governance and tech policy. She tweets @iissarayu. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.