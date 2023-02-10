 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Are chatbots necessary? Organisations have found it helpful for making their websites interactive and conversational

Nivash Jeevanandam
Feb 10, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

With even public sector enterprises and government agencies at the forefront of using AI-based chatbots, the die, so to speak, is cast. Chatbots aren’t perfect but companies have found them useful in doing repetitive tasks 

Chatbots are a good way to answer a lot of customer service questions, including the hard questions that trip human support staff or end up consuming a lot of their time. (representative image)

Chatbots are performing automated repetitive tasks like showcasing menu items, making recommendations based on the needs and interests of the customer, and obtaining opinions and feedback from customers. In turn, companies are focusing their workforce on more vital tasks and eliminating the need for customers to wait for human responses. But are these the only reasons for chatbots? Why are businesses implementing chatbots? What are the primary obstacles with chatbots?

In India, public sector businesses and government agencies like the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), Indian Railways, and Bharat Petroleum are increasingly using AI chatbots to answer user questions, ticket booking, customer support, and other forms of citizen engagement. While these were business-focussed tools, the entry of ChatGPT has widened our perceptions about chatbots.

To compete with the extremely successful ChatGPT, Google has introduced its own chatboat Bard, which is very similar in nature. Bard is Google's answer to the growing popularity of chatbots like ChatGPT, which has attracted users with human-like responses and an easy-to-use user interface. The likelihood of ChatGPT revolutionising search and even the workplace is now one of the most talked about issues.

Why Use Chatbots?