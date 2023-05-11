Chart of the Day: Will CV volumes cross the FY19 peak this fiscal year?

Adversities such as untimely rains and possibility of the El-Nino may act as headwinds in driving CV sales up in this fiscal.

April retail vehicle sales data portrayed robust demand for commercial vehicles (CV), especially the medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV). In its recent release, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association stated that rising movement of goods in the economy, infrastructure projects taking off well and easing of supply chains have helped to sustain demand momentum in the sector. (image) However, the point to note is that despite the strong momentum after COVID-19, sales volumes of CVs in FY2023 lagged the...