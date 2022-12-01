Chart of the Day: Why China’s growth matters so much for the global economy 

China's leaders have remained steadfast in their commitment to zero-Covid, which compels local authorities to impose snap lockdowns, quarantine orders, and limit freedom of movement in response to minor outbreaks. But there are signs that some local authorities are taking steps to relax some of the rules and dampen the unrest. (Image: AP)

The accompanying chart shows the contribution of the Chinese economy to global GDP growth since 2008. The data has been taken from the IMF’s World Economic Database, October 2022. World and country GDP is measured in current US dollars. Years marked NA# are those when global GDP growth was negative. The chart shows that, leaving aside the three years of negative global growth, China’s contribution to growth was higher than that of the US in 9 of the remaining...