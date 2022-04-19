HomeNewsOpinion

Chart of the Day | Wholesale price data show firms are passing on part of the rise in input costs 

Moneycontrol Opinion   •

Wholesale prices of manufactured products have seen a sharp increase in recent months

(Representative image: Reuters)
Wholesale prices have gone up a much-higher-than-expected 14.55 percent in March 2022. But then, that’s no surprise, given the rise in prices of crude oil and metals. What is more interesting is the question: are these prices being passed on by firms? Well, wholesale prices of manufactured products too are rising rapidly. Last month, they increased by 10.71 percent from a year ago. And it’s not as if they are going up from a low base---in March 2021, these prices...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers