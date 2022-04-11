HomeNewsOpinion

Chart of the Day | War causes spike in global food inflation

Moneycontrol Opinion   •

The Russia-Ukraine war resulted in the FAO Food Price Index jump by a third over a year ago

(Representative Image)
The full effect of the Russia-Ukraine war became visible in global food prices in March. The FAO Food Price Index rose by a sharp 33.6 percent over a year ago, and by 12.6 percent over February, as prices of edible oils and cereals rose sharply, by 37.3 percent and 56.1 percent over a year ago. Dairy prices rose by a relatively milder level of 23.6 percent while sugar was up 22.6 percent. The cereal index rose mainly due to wheat...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers