Chart of the Day | The sun is shining on silver

The global economy may be slowing but demand for silver remains firm. The Silver Institute, an industry association, projects demand to exceed supply in 2023 also. Demand from industrial fabrication, a large user of silver, is estimated to hit a new high this year. The rapid adoption of green energy technologies is driving industrial demand. Silver is also used to make solar photovoltaic (PV) materials. In 2022, demand from the solar industry increased by 27.5 percent. As per the International...