English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day: The K-shape of banks’ deposit mobilisation

    The tables of turned for public sector banks that commanded a higher deposit growth ten years ago. Now they are on the wrong side of the K-shape in deposit mobilisation and are losing out to private sector peers every year.

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    May 12, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST
    Chart of the Day: The K-shape of banks’ deposit mobilisation

    Bank deposit mobilisation and its K-shape

    Deposit growth of the banking system has perennially been a K-shaped one. A decade ago, public sector banks boasted double digit deposit growth while private sector banks had to contend with being second citizens with lower growth. Indeed, PSBs were able to command a huge share of incremental deposits each year given the comforting trust that a government-backed entity exudes. (image) As the chart above shows, the tables have turned in the past eight years. Public sector banks are now...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will GoAir’s manoeuvre end in a safe landing?

      May 11, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: DGCA needs to strictly monitor airline business, can ONDC compete with Swiggy a...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers