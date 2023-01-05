Chart of the Day: The changing contours of bank credit 

The bank credit figures for the three months to end-November 2022 show a remarkable reversal of trend. The data on bank credit show that in the current fiscal year till end-November 2022, loans outstanding to large-scale industry went up by 4.3 percent, while loans outstanding to micro and small industries went up by 4.4 percent. If we consider the year-on-year data, the numbers are much more skewed. Large firm outstandings rose by 10.5 percent, while those for micro and small...