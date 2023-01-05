HomeNewsOpinion

Chart of the Day: The changing contours of bank credit 

Moneycontrol Opinion   •

In the three months to November 2022, the share of large industry in bank credit has risen sharply, indicating an industrial recovery

The rise in bank credit to large firms is also an indication of capital expenditure finally taking off
The bank credit figures for the three months to end-November 2022 show a remarkable reversal of trend. The data on bank credit show that in the current fiscal year till end-November 2022, loans outstanding to large-scale industry went up by 4.3 percent, while loans outstanding to micro and small industries went up by 4.4 percent. If we consider the year-on-year data, the numbers are much more skewed. Large firm outstandings rose by 10.5 percent, while those for micro and small...

