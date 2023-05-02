Chart of the Day: Smaller IT firms cracked the code in Q4

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys began the March 2023 quarter (Q4 FY23) results season on a disappointing note. TCS clocked slowest constant currency revenue growth since the onset of COVID. Infosys reported sequential revenue decline after revising its guidance in just the preceding quarter. HCL Technologies and Wipro also reported sequential reduction in revenues. Comparatively, smaller firms such as Persistent Systems and Coforge did better, reporting 3.5 percent and 4.7 percent sequential expansion in constant currency revenues in the...