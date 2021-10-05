MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Chart of the Day | September PMIs confirm strength of rebound in manufacturing, services

Before RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting, PMIs show robust growth amid tepid inflation

Moneycontrol Opinion
October 05, 2021 / 12:16 PM IST
Chart of the Day | September PMIs confirm strength of rebound in manufacturing, services

PMI concept 3D illustration (Source: ShutterStock)

As expected, the Composite Purchasing Managers Index for September 2021 came in at a strong 55.3, indicating continued expansion in economic activity. The Composite PMI is a snapshot of economic activity in the formal sector and includes both the manufacturing and services segments. A reading above 50 signifies expansion from the previous month. (image) As the chart shows, both services as well as manufacturing have shown a sharp rebound after the ebbing of the second wave and pent-up demand is...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Air India to Zee, the corporate pot boils

    Oct 4, 2021 / 04:30 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Zee’s tug of war, Sirca Paints India has more room to run, a new chapter for Equitas SFB, economy’s silver bullet, the Eastern Window, EV revolution and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers