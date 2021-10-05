Chart of the Day | September PMIs confirm strength of rebound in manufacturing, services

PMI concept 3D illustration (Source: ShutterStock)

As expected, the Composite Purchasing Managers Index for September 2021 came in at a strong 55.3, indicating continued expansion in economic activity. The Composite PMI is a snapshot of economic activity in the formal sector and includes both the manufacturing and services segments. A reading above 50 signifies expansion from the previous month. (image) As the chart shows, both services as well as manufacturing have shown a sharp rebound after the ebbing of the second wave and pent-up demand is...