    Chart of the Day | Saudi crude oil output cut will not hit India, but can tilt market balance

    Total production cuts by the oil producing countries’ cartel is projected to reach 4.6 percent of the global demand in July 

    R. Sree Ram
    June 06, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
    Chart of the Day | Saudi crude oil output cut will not hit India, but can tilt market balance

    Crude oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia said it will cut its oil production by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in July. The decision by the world’s largest exporter of crude oil comes on the back of sizeable production cuts by the cartel of crude oil producing countries, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC and its allies have already put in place output cuts of 3.66 million bpd equalling 3.6 percent of the global...

