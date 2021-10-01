MARKET NEWS

Chart of the Day | Recovery in Indian manufacturing among the strongest in Asia

The India Manufacturing PMI gained momentum in September, signalling better consumer demand

Moneycontrol Opinion
October 01, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
The pace of recovery in the Indian manufacturing sector quickened in September, as the lingering effects of the second wave of the pandemic dissipated. The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers Index for September improved to 53.7 from 52.3 in August. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity from the previous month. (image) The PMI survey cited strengthening demand conditions for the improvement, especially in consumer goods, where there was substantial acceleration in output and new orders. Firms stocked up on...

