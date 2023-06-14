Chart of the Day: Pharma market growth momentum healthy, but risks lurk

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) expanded by 9.6 percent in May 2023 to around Rs 17,100 crore. This growth comes on a favourable base of a 6 percent decline in sales in May 2022. But readers should note that monthly sales have exceeded the last COVID highs (January 2022) for 11 consecutive months, indicating traction in the India market. On a moving annual total (MAT) basis the pharmaceutical market expanded by 11.3 percent in the year ending May 2023, higher than...