CHART OF THE DAY: Passenger vehicles zoom past new milestones

(image) The top three carmakers--- Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors-- posted their highest-ever sales volumes during FY23 Passenger vehicle (PV) factory dispatches to dealers recorded the highest volumes ever reported for March and stood at 3.36 lakh units. The top three carmakers--- Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors-- posted their highest-ever sales volumes during FY23. These numbers are contrary to conventional wisdom, which says automobile sales get affected in a rising interest rate scenario. The industry was facing headwinds such...