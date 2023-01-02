Chart of the Day: November 2022 core sector growth of 5.5 percent is merely a statistical illusion

There is nothing to celebrate about the increase in core sector growth in November 2022. The only reason for the jump in core sector growth from 0.87 percent in October 2022 to 5.46 percent in November is a very favourable base effect. In the year ago period, in November 2021, the core sector index fell to 131.8 from 137.8 in October 2021. That is what led to the spurt in year-on-year growth in the index. In fact, the core...