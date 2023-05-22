Chart of the Day | Non-ferrous metals wilt, Dr Copper also under the weather 

The shift to safe havens such as gold and the dollar are also a sign that investors may have turned averse to holding industrial metals in their portfolio

What’s troubling the outlook for non-ferrous metals? Prices of key metals such as copper, aluminium and zinc have turned weak and continue to do so. Even today, May 22, the MCX is seeing their prices dip by anywhere between 0.6 to 1.4 percent in early morning trading. Copper prices are down by about 10 percent from a year ago but aluminium and zinc prices have fallen by much more. China is to blame for much of the recent fall as...