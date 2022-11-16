HomeNewsOpinion

Chart of the Day: Merchandise exports plunge in October as global slowdown bites

Moneycontrol Opinion   •

The good news is that services exports from India have almost caught up with goods exports

Representative image.
The global slowdown has started to extract a toll on India’s exports. Merchandise exports fell off a cliff in October 2022, plunging to USD 29.78 billion compared to USD 35.73 billion a year ago, a fall of 16.7 percent. Core exports, or exports excluding petroleum products and gems & jewellery, were lower by 16.9 percent. (image) A look at the accompanying chart will show that India’s core exports have been falling since July this year, but the performance in October...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers