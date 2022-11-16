Chart of the Day: Merchandise exports plunge in October as global slowdown bites

Representative image.

The global slowdown has started to extract a toll on India’s exports. Merchandise exports fell off a cliff in October 2022, plunging to USD 29.78 billion compared to USD 35.73 billion a year ago, a fall of 16.7 percent. Core exports, or exports excluding petroleum products and gems & jewellery, were lower by 16.9 percent. (image) A look at the accompanying chart will show that India’s core exports have been falling since July this year, but the performance in October...