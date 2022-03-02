Chart of the Day | Manufacturing rebounded in February, shows PMI, but war impact yet to pinch

Perhaps the most important fact about India’s February Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) is that the survey was conducted between 10th and 22nd February 2022, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was widely expected that economic activity would rebound after the Omicron strain was found to be a very mild one. That is exactly what has happened. The India manufacturing PMI for February is 54.9, up from 54 in January, indicating acceleration in manufacturing activity from the previous...